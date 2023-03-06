bal·anced, adjective. In good proportions. Taking everything into account; fairly judged or presented. Similar: fair, equitable, just, unbiased, unprejudiced, objective, impartial
This is truly a balanced slate and I am delighted to support Justin Arest for mayor; Sameer Ahuja and Karen Brew for their second terms as village trustees; Dara Gruenberg for her first term as a village trustee; and Cynthia Dunne for village justice.
With these diverse, collaborative and respectful leaders ready to steward our expectations and represent our needs, there will be an entry point for any resident to feel heard.
Justin, Sameer, Karen, Dara and Cindy have each been nominated by CNC. They will bring a combined 85 years of Scarsdale residency to the offices for which they are nominated, and which will empower a deep understanding of our community values. They each have unique backgrounds, extensive local experiences, and impressive credentials that will together serve our community fairly, thoroughly and honorably. You can look up their impressive CVs at www.scarsdalecitizens.org.
As an active volunteer in Scarsdale, I have had the great privilege of working directly with all five nominees, across a range of activities, including supporting Scarsdale Public Library, the Scarsdale League of Women Voters, the PTC, the Advisory Council on Communications, on the Scarsdale Forum, and in countless other endeavors. I share no single unifying platform with these individual nominees, and I have at times disagreed with different positions over the years, but I always respect each nominee because of their true commitment to our beautiful community. I respect them because they are each lovely people, kind, funny and smart, the type of neighbors and friends we can all objectively rely on.
Here is a little of what I know about each candidate:
Justin brings a serious, comprehensive intellect and quiet competence, with a thirst for improvement and efficiency we can trust.
Sameer offers strong communications skills and an eye for practical solutions, with wit and wisdom.
Karen is always mindful of economies and focuses on ensuring that our dollars are working hard for us.
Dara can get more done in an afternoon than most in a year, but also brings creative strategies and detailed research to help set and achieve long-term project goals.
And Cindy brings integrity, intelligence and a fair judicial temperament that belongs on any bench; luckily it’s ours.
They are all decent, dedicated and delightful — this is a dream team! CNC did a great job presenting such a qualified slate.
Please join me on Tuesday, March 21 at Scarsdale Public Library (6 a.m.–9 p.m.) to vote for Arest, Ahuja, Brew, Gruenberg and Dunne and vote for Scarsdale at its best.
