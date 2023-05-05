Robert “Bob” Klein has well served the community, students, educators and staff of the Scarsdale School District during his first term on the Scarsdale School Board.
He has brought his knowledge of architecture, after a career that has included strategic facilities planning, including the construction of complex educational buildings, to the school board. The various building and renovation projects being considered by the board and undertaken by the district during his tenure have been enhanced by his expertise.
Bob Klein is as thoughtful as he is thorough. He has shown great sensitivity to the issues that confronted the school board during the years of COVID-19. He is a leader in our Scarsdale community who has welcomed the opportunity to embrace the multicultural population in our schools.
Bob Klein works well with his fellow board members. He has a warm, collegial approach to working with the Scarsdale school’s administration and staff, and, at the same time, he is not afraid to ask pointed questions. For these reasons, and others not mentioned, Bob Klein’s continued service on the school board will be to the benefit of the school community and district. On May 16, voters should reelect Bob Klein, and vote yes for the proposed budget and for the bond to support the high school auditorium renovation.
