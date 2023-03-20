CNC’s slate for the village board: Justin Arest for mayor; Sameer Ahuja, Karen Brew and Dara Gruenberg for trustee; and Cindy Dunne for village justice. I can say unequivocally that Scarsdale is getting the best of the best.

Justin has the vision, dedication and smarts to guide the village board and to partner with the village manager and his staff. I met Justin six years ago when he volunteered to serve on the Ad Hoc Committee on Communications (ACC). He impressed me with his passion and determination to do right by Scarsdale. We worked side by side as village trustees, and together we became agents of change, leading the charge to transition our village government into 21st century excellence. With confidence, I selected Justin to be my deputy mayor, and he was tops. Justin has a deep understanding of village operations and a strong desire to lead us into the future. Justin is immeasurably qualified to serve as our next mayor.

