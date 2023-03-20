CNC’s slate for the village board: Justin Arest for mayor; Sameer Ahuja, Karen Brew and Dara Gruenberg for trustee; and Cindy Dunne for village justice. I can say unequivocally that Scarsdale is getting the best of the best.
Justin has the vision, dedication and smarts to guide the village board and to partner with the village manager and his staff. I met Justin six years ago when he volunteered to serve on the Ad Hoc Committee on Communications (ACC). He impressed me with his passion and determination to do right by Scarsdale. We worked side by side as village trustees, and together we became agents of change, leading the charge to transition our village government into 21st century excellence. With confidence, I selected Justin to be my deputy mayor, and he was tops. Justin has a deep understanding of village operations and a strong desire to lead us into the future. Justin is immeasurably qualified to serve as our next mayor.
Sameer and Karen joined the village board when I was elected mayor. They have shown unwavering commitment to Scarsdale and have been instrumental in advancing key priorities. Sameer championed technology and telecom, leveraging the Technology Advisory Council, to advance village IT capabilities and close service gaps. Sameer values communications and outreach and has been a strong proponent of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Karen has handled with aplomb a myriad of quality of life, legal, infrastructure and personnel matters. I can count on her to research thoroughly, immerse herself in the facts, and present all sides of an issue. No matter the complexity of a topic, Karen drives to closure, balancing fiscal prudence with future needs. Sameer and Karen worked by my side as champions of the pool project, with countless preparatory meetings and rigorous analysis. As second term trustees, they are key to turning our concept into a design that will delight ours and future generations.
With her deep involvement in all things Scarsdale, it is hard to believe that Dara has yet to serve on the village board. Dara’s grasp of village matters and her strong relationships with village staff will make for a seamless transition to the board. Dara elevates and catalyzes issues; she is a true force for good. Dara was my partner in proof of concept for the ACC, and we worked in marathon sessions to ensure the library project came to fruition. I know she will apply her boundless energy and drive to the village board.
I had the honor to appoint Village Justice Dunne to fill the unexpired term of Justice Alemany. Justice Dunne exhibits a strong desire to serve with diligence and integrity. Scarsdale is lucky that she wishes to continue her service.
Our nonpartisan system has delivered for the people of Scarsdale for more than 100 years. As I conclude my mayoral term, it gives me great comfort knowing that extraordinary individuals stand at the ready to continue to serve this community I love so dearly.
Mayor, village of Scarsdale
