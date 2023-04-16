Having finished my fourth year on the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee, (this past year as its chair), I write in strong support of the nonpartisan system and the renomination of Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein to be members of the Scarsdale Board of Education (BOE).
The nonpartisan system has served our community well for decades. In an unfortunate era of increasing hyperpartisanship, our system is an asset to our community, as it provides the space to assess and nominate candidates based on their qualifications/experience and not based on some rigid one-size-fits-all set of criteria. Further it obviates the need to pander to certain constituencies, or pledge fealty to particular issue positions. The system fosters social cohesion amongst our community by removing politics from our most sacred public institution, our schools.
The confidentiality that is the bedrock of the nominating process allows for prospective candidates to experience a dignified vetting process. It is almost certain that every year not every elected member of the School Board Nominating Committee had their candidate(s) of choice nominated, but what is certain is that a democratic process, without the interference of partisanship, is serving our community well.
Amber and Bob’s tenure on the BOE has been filled with an exceptionally diverse set of challenges. To name a few: COVID-19, a polarizing and difficult former superintendent who withheld information from the community, the IRS tax payment issue, a superintendent search and a physical plant in need of investment. Just one of these issues during a three-year term would be significant. It is a testament to Amber and Bob that after such an intense and time-consuming first term, they are both enthusiastically seeking reelection. These past three years have also given them the benefit of hard-earned experience.
They both have demonstrated commitment, dedication and strong passion for the children of our community. As BOE vice president and now president, Amber has served our district with distinction, ushering in an era of greater collaboration with the community and its stakeholders. Just recently Amber addressed a significant school safety gap, by working with the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees to increase cell service in and around school buildings. Bob brings a unique perspective as the sole “empty nester” on the BOE, along with his professional training as an architect. His architectural training has been critical in formulating an appropriate and cost-efficient solution to renovate the Scarsdale High School auditorium.
The current BOE is working well together, is more collaborative with one another, and will benefit from the return of Amber and Bob for another three years.
Please join me Tuesday, May 16, in voting for Amber, Bob, the 2023-34 school budget and bond.
