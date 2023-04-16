Having finished my fourth year on the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee, (this past year as its chair), I write in strong support of the nonpartisan system and the renomination of Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein to be members of the Scarsdale Board of Education (BOE).

The nonpartisan system has served our community well for decades. In an unfortunate era of increasing hyperpartisanship, our system is an asset to our community, as it provides the space to assess and nominate candidates based on their qualifications/experience and not based on some rigid one-size-fits-all set of criteria. Further it obviates the need to pander to certain constituencies, or pledge fealty to particular issue positions. The system fosters social cohesion amongst our community by removing politics from our most sacred public institution, our schools.

