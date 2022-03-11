I like and support Scarsdale’s unique nonpartisan system primarily because it facilitates finding high-quality candidates for village trustee, a time-consuming and thankless — yet very important — elected position. This year is no exception with the nominating committee’s selection of Jeremy Gans, Ken Mazer and Randy Whitestone.
The only one of the three candidates I have worked closely with is Jeremy Gans. He and I were both members of the Zoning Board of Appeals from 2018-20, which is a volunteer board responsible for granting or denying zoning variances and special use permits. I enjoyed working with Jeremy and found him to be smart, practical, thoughtful, well prepared and respectful to applicants. These are characteristics that I believe to be important for a village trustee as well and, as such, I strongly support his candidacy. Please vote for Jeremy, Ken and Randy at the Scarsdale Public Library on March 15 and support a system that has served our village well for many decades.
STEVE PASS
Shawnee Road
