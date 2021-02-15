Last Friday night I had to call 911 because my husband had a distressing reaction to his second COVID-19 vaccination shot. In less than 15 minutes two Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps members, Jim and Liz, arrived to help us. In the 10 minutes they were with us, we were repaid for every contribution we made to the organization and for the years my husband, Peter, served as treasurer.
SVAC is a precious community resource deserving support from all of us — no one can predict when they might need such kind and skillful help.
LAURA G. STRAUSS
Brite Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.