Have you ever woken up and weren’t sure you had clothes to wear to school? Or didn’t have a warm coat, sweater, or even socks when it’s freezing out? Thousands of individuals and kids in our community struggle with this daily, and it’s called clothing insecurity. Clothing insecurity is not having the means to purchase or obtain appropriate clothes. Many people who suffer from food and housing shortages also do not have access to adequate clothing.
As co-leader of Scarsdale High School’s Baby2baby Club, I was a delegate on March 9 to 914Cares, the fourth annual Westchester Poverty Symposium. This meeting was a gathering of local Westchester not-for-profit organizations and private-sector companies that donate to individuals, families and children with clothing insecurities. At the meeting, a panel of local organizations and companies discussed ways to address this issue and how they can better serve their targeted populations.
The panel members highlighted that children who suffer from clothing insecurities could, in turn, suffer from low self-esteem and bullying at school, which can directly affect their ability to focus and learn. These agencies want to make sure families have wearable clothing that is appropriate for each season’s weather. They also want to set every child up to have success in school by having positive self-esteem.
One symposium highlight was when the co-founder of Bombas sock company David Heath spoke. He talked about how his company donates a pair of socks for each pair that is purchased. Since 2013, they have donated 75 million items and paired with 3,500 giving partners nationwide.
Heath, a Westchester native, discussed how he wanted to do something good with his company and he found out that the most requested item at homeless shelters was new socks.
In addition, Heath learned that homeless individuals requesting socks were requesting dark/black ones. He soon realized this was because they didn’t have the means to do laundry, and dark socks regularly showed less dirt. So Heath decided to make special black socks, stronger to wear and tear, and treated them with an antifungal application to better suit the clothing-insecure community. He believes a new pair of socks can help change someone’s life through providing dignity and compassion.
I was inspired and honored to attend this event. I continue to be passionate about promoting positive self-esteem, dignity and compassion to the underprivileged. The nonprofit and private sector leaders gave me inspiration to help solve some of these community issues.
In addition, with the Scarsdale community’s help, over the past year, Baby2baby has donated hundreds of bags of used clothing, shoes/sneakers, books and diapers to 914Cares. I plan to continue working to support this cause throughout my life.
For more information or if you wish to donate, contact 914Cares at info@914cares.org, or high school students can follow or contact us at SHSbaby2baby on Instagram.
