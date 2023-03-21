Have you ever woken up and weren’t sure you had clothes to wear to school? Or didn’t have a warm coat, sweater, or even socks when it’s freezing out? Thousands of individuals and kids in our community struggle with this daily, and it’s called clothing insecurity. Clothing insecurity is not having the means to purchase or obtain appropriate clothes. Many people who suffer from food and housing shortages also do not have access to adequate clothing.

As co-leader of Scarsdale High School’s Baby2baby Club, I was a delegate on March 9 to 914Cares, the fourth annual Westchester Poverty Symposium. This meeting was a gathering of local Westchester not-for-profit organizations and private-sector companies that donate to individuals, families and children with clothing insecurities. At the meeting, a panel of local organizations and companies discussed ways to address this issue and how they can better serve their targeted populations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.