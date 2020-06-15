It is too easy to feel removed from the racist murders of innocent black people like George Floyd, Amaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor from the vantage point of Scarsdale, where 76.4% of the population is white and 15.1% Asian (https://datausa.io/profile/geo/scarsdale-ny). Black people do not even constitute a statistically significant percentage of the village’s population. Why is that?
Let’s look at wealth statistics. The median property value in Scarsdale is $1.34 million. It is a truism that wealthy families are older and significantly more likely to be white and have a four-year college degree. At $171,000, the net worth of a typical white family is nearly 10 times greater than that of a black family ($17,150) in 2016 (https://www.brookings.edu/blog/up-front/2020/02/27/examining-the-black-white-wealth-gap/). Many black families, based generally on those statistics, cannot afford to live in Scarsdale.
Just 20 minutes away by train is central Harlem, a place Scarsdalians bypass on a daily basis on their way to Grand Central Terminal and work. For many, it is merely a stop on Metro-North, rather than a community of individuals with a rich history. The population is 56.1% black, and the poverty rate is 25.1% (https://furmancenter.org/neighborhoods/view/central-harlem). Or take the South Bronx. The household poverty rate (28.4%) and the child poverty rate (40.1%) were much higher than the citywide rates (18.4% and 26.6%, respectively). Black people represent 29% of the population and Latinos 56% (https://www.osc.state.ny.us/osdc/rpt4-2019.pdf). The reason why black people are, on average, poorer than their white counterparts is because of centuries of oppression and institutionalized racism, which has contributed significantly to the disparity between black and white experiences. Zip code largely determines outcome because three out of four neighborhoods “redlined” on government maps 80 years ago continue to struggle economically (https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2018/03/28/redlining-was-banned-50-years-ago-its-still-hurting-minorities-today/), including Harlem and the Bronx. In the case of the latter, the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation painted 60% of the area yellow — or declining — and 25% red — or dangerous. Eighty years later some still consider black people threats (https://
medium.com/@SyedAAli/undesigning-the-redline-in-the-bronx-
and-beyond-c6b6bbad82a1).
In Scarsdale, we live in a bubble. Generally speaking, we will never face police brutality or struggle to afford a meal or have to choose between finishing high school or supporting family income with a full-time job. We run without fear of being attacked or killed. We have the privilege of considering the police our allies in the case of crime. How many people in the United States can say the same? Ahmaud Arbery couldn’t; George Floyd couldn’t; Breonna Taylor couldn’t.
Since we are not generally feeling the emotional effects of those brutal murders in the same way as black people across the country are, we need to step up. Most importantly, it is incumbent upon us to educate ourselves about African American history and our role in combating racism. Read literature by black authors. Donate to organizations like the NAACP and Black Lives Matter that are constantly working to combat police brutality and distribute resources to those most affected. Racism is not just occurring in the South, but in our own backyards.
How are you going to respond?
ANNA BRAVERMAN
Axtell Drive
