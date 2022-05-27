We are shocked and horrified. Nineteen children and two teachers gunned down senselessly in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, this past Tuesday. It’s so hard to bear and hits home to all people who have school-age children and think it could be my child. On May 14, 10 people were murdered in a Buffalo supermarket in a racially motivated shooting. Now we wonder, “Could I be shot while shopping?” The problem is: this keeps happening. On a daily basis, in communities of color and in cities, whether it’s in a school, supermarket, church, synagogue, movie theater, nightclub, concert hall, or … really, anywhere … the shootings are getting too numerous to name.
On average, there are 110 gun deaths per day in this country. That’s more than 40,000 gun deaths per year. It is unacceptable. In 2022, as of May 26, there have been 17,320 gun deaths by all causes, and 213 mass shootings; there have been at least 77 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 14 deaths and 45 injuries nationally. These numbers are a continuation of an alarming trend — the first half of the 2021-22 school year was the deadliest in recent history. The epidemic of gun violence in this country is getting worse. There are more guns than people, and gun violence is the number one cause of death for children. How is that so?
We should be outraged, demanding solutions and change. It is an embarrassment for our country. The U.S. has close to 50% of the guns in the world and 26 times the gun deaths of other developed countries. Make no mistake: more guns cause more gun deaths.
Stronger gun laws protect people. Data and research show that common-sense public safety laws can reduce gun violence and save lives. There’s never been a more important time for our state lawmakers, federal lawmakers and local school boards to take action on common-sense policies that are proven to make our communities safer.
We know people feel hopeless. We’ve been doing gun violence prevention work with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense for six years. In that time, though, we’ve made a difference. We voted for gun-sense candidates who were elected to the state Senate and the legislature passed needed gun laws. Four days after the Buffalo shooting, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order requiring state police to file for an Extreme Risk Protection Order whenever they have probable cause to believe an individual is a threat to themselves or others.
We must keep going. There are actions you can take, such as joining a gun prevention organization like Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense — just text READY to 64433. Most importantly, become educated, know how candidates stand on gun laws and gun violence prevention and vote those out who do not take action to stop this senseless killing. Gun manufacturers and the NRA want us to quit; they want this to be the new normal. Let’s show them it isn’t.
Patricia Colella
Scarsdale
Katherine Schowalter
Eastchester
