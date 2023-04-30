In the Inquirer’s April 21 editorial, there’s an ominous reference to the prospects of extreme heat as a “telltale sign of the Earth’s warming from human-generated greenhouse gas emissions” and a “growing urgency of environmental action” to combat climate change. In support of this premise, the Inquirer reports that in Thailand the temperature recently reached a record 114 degrees F.
Climate change is real. Earth’s climate has been in a constant state of change throughout its history and we know that greenhouse gas emissions are one contributing factor. But still, the climate change issue has become as political these days as it is scientific. News and commentary repeatedly characterize climate change as an “existential threat” to humanity and urge that western society take drastic, immediate action, all in adherence with the Paris Climate Accord, all while China continues to build carbon-spewing coal plants at the rate of two per week and India’s emissions increase exponentially, Some fear the human race is on a path to imminent doom. Studies show that young people in western societies are refraining from starting families due to fears about the planet’s future. Declining birth rates in these societies are a growing area of concern. With this in mind, here are a few inconvenient truths the media doesn’t tend to report:
Global temperatures have risen only 1.1 degree C [2 degrees F] since 1850.
Arctic sea ice levels have notably increased over the past decade, a fact many scientists attribute to changing ocean currents.
Worldwide climate-related deaths and casualties are currently, by far, at their lowest level in recorded history.
In February, Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire recorded the coldest wind chill temperature (-108 degrees F) in U.S. recorded history.
New York City’s hottest recorded temperature of 106 degrees F occurred in 1936. There hasn’t been a 100-degree day in Central Park in 11 years, which is tied for the longest stretch without a 100 degree reading in recorded history.
While Scarsdale and environs enjoyed an exceptionally mild winter this past year, the central and western U.S. suffered through their harshest winter since the 1970s.
Climatologists recently reported that tropical storms and hurricanes have not, in fact, become more severe or frequent in recent decades.
Do any of the above facts disprove the reality of climate change? Absolutely not. But neither does a record high temperature in Thailand to illustrate it. The point is that climate change is slow and incremental and my sense is the media feels a need to keep highlighting extreme weather events to keep climate change on the top of people’s minds. We need to take climate change seriously, but in doing so we need to keep our perspective. The world community should continue to invest in green energy and, based on careful policy deliberations, take other steps to improve technology in order to reduce CO2 emissions. But it’s also time for the media to stop sensationalizing the issue and to back off from alarmism and fear-inducing reporting and commentary.
