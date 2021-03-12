For the first time, Scarsdale introduced the two-installment option for village and school tax payments. However, implementation was poorly done, despite the mayor having said, “The village did everything it could to remind residents of dates to pay without penalty.”
In actuality:
1. Historically, a tax bill preceded every tax payment. A 43-year resident of Scarsdale, I and many other residents waited for a second installment “bill” that never came, thus missing the second payment. I called the village the first week of February asking where the second installment tax bill was and I was told there was none, but there was a 10% penalty. I made my tax payment, without 10% penalty, Feb. 8. It was returned, uncashed, postmarked Feb. 16.
2. No reminder was sent to residents who chose to pay in two installments, something the village treasurer has suggested she’ll remedy in the future — but too late for the residents “caught” currently.
3. The Village of Scarsdale 2020 Tax Receipt and Consolidated Statement of Taxes with a “printed date” of 1/21/21 could have provided a reminder to taxpayers, but is postmarked Feb. 17, past the “printed date” and “tax penalty date.”
4. I was told emails went to those registered for news updates on Scarsdale.com, a site that I, and I imagine many residents, have been to very few times — so that was ineffective.
5. The village uses robocalls to inform residents on many occasions. That could have been done in this case.
A 10% penalty is unreasonable. In the past, a missed payment, I believe, incurred a penalty of 2% for the first month missed. Village officials have said a 10% penalty is state-mandated. However, my calls to city finance offices found White Plains’ penalty is 1% Feb. 1 and 5% after Feb. 20; New Rochelle’s penalty is 4% for the second installment, New York City charges a per-day late fee.
This country’s legal system has a set of laws, which a judge can interpret and mete out justice. Because the two-installment payment was implemented poorly, with lack of follow-through to remind residents, the residents “caught” in the new system should not be burdened with a 10% penalty. The penalty should be reasonable as it is in other municipalities. I emailed the mayor and each trustee the evening of Feb. 22, prior to their Feb. 23 meeting on this issue. I followed up with calls to the mayor, but received no email or phone response until Monday, March 8 when I heard from the mayor who said counsel has said, “nothing could be done.”
Yet, last week’s Scarsdale Inquirer editorial [“Taxman cometh 2.0,” March 5] indicated that due to the nor’easter and declared State of Emergency for Westchester and Long Island, the villages of Lynbrook and Bedford appealed to the governor based on Chapter 522, a 2007 Tax Law, and were granted relief for taxpayers who had paid their taxes by Feb. 22. Perhaps, Scarsdale should do the same.
Marian Schoen
Springdale Road
