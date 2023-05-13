The Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert urges all Scarsdale taxpayers to vote Yes on the Scarsdale school budget and Yes on the $4.75 bond issue to renovate the Scarsdale High School auditorium to meet the needs of our students and our community. We congratulate the Scarsdale School Board with its leadership on these two issues. The budget tax increase will be about 1.33% — well under the tax cap — and a decrease of -11.28% for Mamaroneck strip residents.
Compare these school benefits to our taxpayers with our Scarsdale Village tax increases of 4.15% this year and 3.17% for the new fiscal year starting June 1 that is well over the tax cap. The village will have a surplus of more than $2.7 million this year and officials are continuing to underestimate the interest income on the village’s unassigned fund balances to the detriment of Scarsdale taxpayers.
