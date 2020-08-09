I wanted to share my letter, dated Aug. 4, to the Scarsdale Board of Education, in support of more in-person class time for our youngest learners.
I am going to be blunt: Why can’t we figure this out, like other districts have? We have tremendous financial reserves for “emergencies.” Here’s your emergency! “Not enough money” for cleaning staff or for accommodations, such as plexiglass, is not a response from a district like Scarsdale.
Quite frankly, the word “embarrassment” has been thrown around a lot on social media in the past few days because it is pathetic and embarrassing. Never before has living in Scarsdale been linked to the word “embarrassing.” We are better; we pay for “better.”
People considering moving to Scarsdale usually also look at the following school districts: Blind Brook, Bronxville, Byram Hills, Rye, Larchmont, Ardsley and Edgemont. These are the towns with which we share many similarities. So, why is our proposed plan so far off from these districts’? Seven hours per week of school is insane.
Here are some ideas as to how we can put our money to good use and enable our youngest learners to attend school at least four, if not five, days a week, and keep our valued teachers healthy and safe:
- Plastic/plexiglass shields between desks and/or where otherwise appropriate;
- Using other parts of the building;
- Renting space at St. Pius Church;
- A rotating/hybrid schedule of grades 4 and 5 with the high schoolers (and leaving K-3 at their neighborhood school full time);
- Using half days — 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m. with cleaning during the hour between the sessions.
These are merely a few ideas. I am seeking for the school board to please tell me why each of these will not work, with a decent explanation.
Improvements on e-learning are outside the scope of my letter.
KYMBERLY KAUFMAN
Foxhall Place
