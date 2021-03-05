My husband and I have been residents of Scarsdale for more than 21 years. We have always paid our property tax bills on time. Even after the taxes were no longer being paid out of our escrow account by our mortgage lender, we continued to make timely payments, that is until now. We inadvertently missed paying our village taxes due Dec. 31, 2020 and our school taxes due Jan. 31, 2021. The bills were mailed by the village of Scarsdale in July/August of 2020. We put them to the side knowing that we had plenty of time to pay the bills. Then things happened, life happened, COVID happened and like more than 500 Scarsdale residents, we missed the payment due dates.
We didn’t realize that we’d missed the payments until we received a letter on March 1 from the village of Scarsdale notifying us that we owed steep penalties for nonpayment. My husband quickly went online and tried to pay both tax bills but was only able to pay the village tax bill. He received a message that it couldn’t find our school tax bill. He tried several times and received the same message.
I understand that the onus is on the taxpayer to remember to pay property taxes and I am resigned to the fact that the village might not send reminders that payment is coming due, neither by email nor by mail. However, the village of Scarsdale did mail us something — a tax delinquent notice.
The letter was dated Feb. 25, at which point the village tax and school tax were both overdue. For those residents who missed the first payment due Dec. 31, 2020, why weren’t letters sent before the second payment was due on Jan. 31? If they were going to send a delinquent notice, why would they have decided to wait until both the village and school tax payments were delinquent? Had the notices been mailed earlier, residents who missed payment on the village tax could have avoided incurring penalties on the school tax bill. If mailed earlier, the letter could’ve served as both a notice of a penalty due on the village tax as well as a reminder that the school tax due was upcoming.
The transition to a two-installment tax payment system was enacted to ease the financial burdens on village residents. To follow through on the intent of the newly enacted installment plan method, the village could have taken actions to help residents mitigate penalty charges. However, instead of sending a reminder letter, the village opted to mail a tax delinquent notice.
The pandemic has put people in chaotic and challenging situations (not just financially) never before placed on them. Perhaps now is the time to give residents the option to receive automated email reminders and to introduce online billing with the option to schedule (upon receipt of the bill) an automated payment in the future. Maybe funds from the collection of approximately $900,000 in penalties can be used to streamline the billing and payment process?
PAMELA MO
Sylvan Lane
