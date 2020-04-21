We started the Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert in 1989 to provide information to Scarsdale taxpayers about village and school budgets, to hold down property tax increases and to see that Scarsdale residents get good value for their property taxes.
We have sent periodic mailings to our Scarsdale residents over the years and have valued all comments from our residents.
Scarsdale residents along with our nation are now faced with an unprecedented worldwide coronavirus epidemic with shelter in place restrictions. Our economy has rapidly deteriorated with more than 22 million citizens filing for unemployment claims. The Empire State Manufacturing Index was just reported with a historic decline of 78.2. Our residents are suffering from lost wages, layoffs, 401-K and IRA losses. Experts are predicting GDP declines could be four times the decline in the Great Recession of 2008-09.
The village board and school board are currently working on their budgets for the coming year. Unfortunately both boards are considering modest tax increases. However, in this time of pandemic there should be a zero tax increase and possibly a property tax decrease.
This epidemic is a time for shared sacrifice. In 2009 Superintendent Michael McGill and the top five administrators of the school district offered to take a salary freeze for 2009-10 and I believe the teachers offered some concessions as well.
Today our village manager and nonunion employers should be offering a wage freeze and our village union employees should offer to forgo their 2.5% salary increases with catch up in a future year.
The village tentative budget filed on March 20 showed a 2.16% tax increase in the appendix on page 139. The village board has indicated that the tax increase is proposed to be up 1.46%, but what is the equivalent increase based on the assessed valuation of the community, which is about $8.8 billion? There are a number of items in the proposed budget that can be eliminated or deferred, including $100,000 for Freightway consultants, $370,000 for supplemental services, reducing overtime for police and fire plus the wage freeze.
We urge the village board to have an additional public meeting to further discuss the budget for residents on Zoom. The board has received more than 11 emails asking for cuts in the tax rate. We urge residents to send their concerns to the mayor@scarsdale.com and dconkling@scarsdale.com.
Send your comments to us at proscars@aol.com or call 914-725-0962. We have great concern for the health and well-being of all our residents. Stay safe.
BOB HARRISON
Chairman,Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert
Fox Meadow Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.