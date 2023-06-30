I greatly enjoyed Todd Sliss’ article [“Nicholas edges Goldenberg as friends pursue PGA dreams,” June 23] about the friendly rivalry and mutual respect displayed by James Nicholas and Josh Goldenberg for each other over time as golfers on the golf course.
After 12 years of knowing both young men, things haven’t changed that much. I fondly remember both boys in my freshman biology class at Scarsdale High School. They were both very good students and we had developed a trusting friendship where each one would “privately” talk to me about how the other might be a bit overrated as a golfer.
