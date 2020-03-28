Scarsdale is filled with families riding bikes, walking together and playing ball in front yards. This is how our community was when I grew up here in the 1960s.
The coronavirus is changing many facets of our lives in positive ways. Those fortunate enough to be well seem to be social distancing while outdoors.
However, an important part of our community, some of our teenagers, are not cooperating and understanding the ramifications.
In my walk today [March 24], I saw three teenagers talking in a huddle. I had a talk with them about the need for social distancing. One of the youths said, “You can’t give the virus if you don’t have it.” I explained that you can be a carrier without having symptoms.
Other teenagers are visiting inside friends’ homes — play dates. These teenagers have working parents, even doctors who can infect their children. Without any symptoms these friends can carry the virus within another household.
Our teenagers are some of the brightest and most creative youth in our country. Let’s help them to lead our community to health and a greater happiness than before the virus.
As Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young sang “Teach Your Children Well.” Educate them about being asymptomatic carriers. Help them to open their passions and creative endeavors online. They can call a family member or friend in isolation who needs to hear their loving voice. Or watch Netflix Party [a Chrome extension for watching Netflix remotely] with friends.
Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. Let’s help them start now.
MARGO BAUM
Brite Avenue
