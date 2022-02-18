With regard to the suit by Jessie Sander against Westchester Reform Temple [“Fired educator files lawsuit against temple,” Feb. 11], it was certainly appropriate for WRT to fire Ms. Sander. She apparently didn’t bring up the fact that she identifies as an anti-Zionist when she applied for her position at the temple. WRT as a Zionist institution is committed to support Israel as a free democratic state and as a homeland for the Jewish people. Anti-Zionists by definition are opposed to Israel as a free independent Jewish state. To keep Ms. Sander employed as an educator for a religious Zionist institution would be a travesty. Furthermore, Sander’s criticism of Israel in the recent Gaza conflict totally ignores the fact that the conflict was started by the indiscriminate firing of rockets from Gaza to civilian targets in Israel designed to kill Israeli citizens. What country would tolerate this without responding?
If there had been a State of Israel in the 1930s and 1940s my grandparents, my five uncles, aunts and their children would not have been murdered victims of the Holocaust.
OSCAR LEBWOHL, M.D.
Rural Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.