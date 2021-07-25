The United States Passport Agency is stressing out many American citizens. Vacations or wedding plans outside the U.S., and overseas business trips are all being impacted negatively because the Passport Agency does not have the staff or resources to process expedited passport applications in a timely way. American travelers who do not have valid U.S. passports can’t travel overseas this summer because of the significant backlog of more than a million applications. The wait time for expedited applications is 12 weeks. That means that anyone who applies for an expedited passport today won’t get a passport until sometime this fall, which could mess up summer plans.
A suggestion: Since there’s such a backlog of renewals and not enough staff, why doesn’t the U.S. passport agency issue a temporary extension of expired passports? If my proposal is enacted, citizens who have passports that expired sometime in 2020 would be able to go to any local post office, show the expired passport and get an extension that would last until the end of this year. Local police, working with law enforcement agencies authorized by the state department, can conduct appropriate background checks.
This suggested option would enable Americans who would like to enjoy the summer by traveling out of the country to have a great summer. The option would help the airlines, the travel industry, taxi drivers who transport people to airports, and most importantly, would make people very happy and less stressed.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.