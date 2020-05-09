The following letter to Westchester County Executive George Latimer is reprinted at the writer’s request.
Dear Mr. Latimer,
During the time of this pandemic, people have made many sacrifices to ensure their own safety and the safety of others by maintaining social distancing rules and wearing masks in public spaces. Now that the weather is improving, more and more people are able to get outside and enjoy the streets, parks and trails that our beautiful county has to offer.
We are grateful that the county has begun to allow certain activities to resume, such as golf and Bicycle Sundays. People can now gather outside and resume healthy activities that enable them to get exercise and sunshine, which both boost their immunity and their mental health, and sense of well-being during this stressful time.
However, we tennis players have been sorely overlooked. Tennis is an extremely popular sport in this county. There are many private tennis clubs and town and village-run courts that have been padlocked, with their nets down or removed. It feels to we tennis players that we are being punished, and that playing tennis is a crime. These private and public courts provide jobs for many people and create revenue for the respective towns with passes purchased by community residents.
A tennis court is 75 feet long and 36 feet wide. Players rarely stand closer than 6 feet apart during singles, or even doubles games. Each court is more than 6 feet apart from other courts on a multicourt facility. There is ample opportunity to maintain social distancing while playing tennis, perhaps even more so than while playing golf as a group, or bicycling “en masse” on the Bronx River Parkway. Many other communities have opened their tennis courts, even before golf was allowed to resume.
We, the tennis players of Westchester County, urge you to reopen tennis facilities, both private and public. We will continue to be safe, with hand washing and face coverings where necessary. We also need to be able to exercise and do what we love. The reopening of golf and group cycling, while wonderful, just makes tennis players feel as if they are being continually penalized and discriminated against.
SARAH M. WEINSHEL, M.D.
Spier Road
