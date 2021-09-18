Hurricane Ida devastated our area, proven by the contents of neighbors’ homes laid out curbside in the days following the flooding.
I am writing to bring attention to the fantastic work done by the Scarsdale School District Facilities Department as well as every member of the custodial staff at our schools during this storm.
The custodial staff at each school building worked tirelessly and around the clock to not only prevent our schools from damage, but to clean up and restore the buildings in record time so our kids could get back into the classroom.
If you are able, please thank members of the custodial staff at your child’s school for everything they did, and continue to do, to keep these buildings safe, clean and protected.
CHRISTINE WESTON
Taunton Road
