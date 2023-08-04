Many elected officials, myself included, receive constant complaints from residents about excessive noise. Cars, some with illegal mufflers, and motorcycles race up and down streets in the middle of the night, impacting residents’ quality of life. The noise is unbearably loud.
On Sunday I shared an idea on the town website that was presented to me by former Westchester County Legislator Ruth Walter of Yonkers, an idea that could significantly reduce the problem: noise cameras. I received numerous emails and phone calls from residents throughout the town applauding this proposal.
Former Legislator Walter introduced local officials to a British-based company called Intelligent Instruments, which provides noise camera equipment to New York City, Miami and some high-end neighborhoods in Great Britain that have had similar complaints.
The noise cameras enable code enforcers to enforce noise limits on vehicle owners that exceed noise levels. The technology enables local governments to issue summonses based on the noise camera documentation of excessive noise levels.
Noise laws are enforced by local statutes. New York State does not allow speed cameras in New York towns and villages. But towns and villages don’t need state authorization for noise cameras, which are not governed by New York State’s Vehicle and Traffic Law.
I think the next step should be for local governments to test the concept on Central Avenue. Central Avenue residents who live in Yonkers, White Plains and Greenburgh have suffered from the impact of loud noise from motorcycles, drag racing, and cars with illegal mufflers. It’s been very difficult to enforce noise laws because the police can’t be everywhere. But noise cameras can monitor this kind of activity 24/7, and offenders can be ticketed. If the test works well, the noise cameras should be placed elsewhere.
A big thank you to former Westchester County Legislator Ruth Walter for taking the time to meet with officials from communities around Westchester.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
