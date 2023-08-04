Many elected officials, myself included, receive constant complaints from residents about excessive noise. Cars, some with illegal mufflers, and motorcycles race up and down streets in the middle of the night, impacting residents’ quality of life. The noise is unbearably loud.

On Sunday I shared an idea on the town website that was presented to me by former Westchester County Legislator Ruth Walter of Yonkers, an idea that could significantly reduce the problem: noise cameras. I received numerous emails and phone calls from residents throughout the town applauding this proposal.

