I just learned that Jerry, the Heathcote barber, has retired after five decades at the corner or Heathcote Road and Palmer Avenue. When my 2-year-old son needed his first haircut in the 1970s, it was Jerry who gave it to him — and for years afterward — and my husband always went to Jerry for a really good hair cut.
When I started to prefer having really short hair, guess who cut my hair too — and as well as any beautician.
Even though he has retired, Jerry leaves behind a fine legacy: his son Angelo, who learned well from the master and does an excellent job so my family members need not worry about where to go for their haircuts.
But we will miss Jerry more than we can say, and we wish him Godspeed and good health with our sincere thanks for all the good years he served us and the Scarsdale community.
SUSAN LEVINE and family
Ardmore Road
