We would like to thank the Westchester Reform Temple’s “Caring Community” and their wonderful teams for helping us seniors navigate the COVID vaccine appointment system — getting appointments for us, and getting us there, as well as for the actual vaccinations.
The Ellmans, the Frankles and the Hymans were remarkable in their timely responses and generosity of spirit throughout the process and we are most grateful.
JOE and SUSAN LEVINE
Ardmore Road
