We support the Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate of three village trustee candidates — Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone — who were selected by the hard-working members of the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC), who themselves were elected to serve via democratic process by their neighbors from each of the five school neighborhoods.
Having together served a total of nine years on the nominating committees for village trustees/mayor (CNC) and school board (SBNC), we know firsthand the level of thoughtful discussion and hours of due diligence that take place on Scarsdale’s two nonpartisan nominating committees and we trust the results of those careful vetting processes.
This year, as in years past, Scarsdale voters have always had a choice: a choice to vote for which neighbors they want to serve as members of the CNC; a choice to run for the CNC themselves; and a choice to run as a candidate for village trustee for CNC consideration.
We applaud those who chose to participate in this year’s CNC nominating process, along with the results, and are excited to have the opportunity to vote on March 18 for the highly qualified Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate of Arest, Crandall and Whitestone, along with Joaquin Alemany for village justice.
MARY BETH EVANS and DAN MORETTI
Edgewood Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.