We write to express a warning and cautionary advice to all our neighbors in the village of Scarsdale. We also write to express our highest praise to Police Chief Andrew Matturro and the women and men under his command at Scarsdale Police Department.
We all hear or read about automobile thefts, yet we never think it can happen to us — but it can and it did.
One evening last week, we parked our car in our driveway 100 feet from the street. We apparently left the key in the center console, which, as we have sadly learned, disabled the automatic locking system from working. The following morning, the car was gone.
To all: Please spare yourself the shock, aggravation and financial loss of having your vehicle stolen. This can happen to you. Make sure your car is locked and the keys secured inside your home.
The silver lining to this event was witnessing the professionalism of the women and men of the Scarsdale Police Department. Within minutes of our call, an officer and a sergeant were at our door gathering facts and information. They were also sensitive to the emotional trauma we had just experienced. Sadly, we learned there have been many vehicles similarly stolen throughout Lower Westchester this year, with few recovered.
Miraculously, less than 12 hours later, we received a call from SPD advising that detectives had located our car. This was truly remarkable police work for which we thank Chief Matturro and all who worked so hard to locate our car.
We wish all our neighbors happy holidays and a very healthy new year. Lock your car and keep the keys in your home.
