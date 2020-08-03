I want to make it clear that when I write about the “administration” I am not referring to any of the high school administration, particularly Principal Kyle Hosier. Mr. Hosier went above and beyond for the senior class, organizing two separate car parades, printing lawn signs, and even hosting a magic show. Most important was his unwavering empathy in frequent grade meetings and heartfelt emails. For all this and much more over the short two years he’s been at Edgemont, I truly thank him.
I am actually referring to the district administration, consisting of the Edgemont Board of Education and Superintendent Victoria Kniewel. Edgemont was planning on hosting an in-person graduation on July 28 pursuant to all New York State guidelines: less than 150 people, outdoors, socially distanced and required masks. While extremely minimal, the chance that graduation would spread COVID-19 was obviously never 0%. There have always been individuals infected with the virus in the Edgemont community and there are doctors who work in hospitals. There was always the potential for exposure.
I find it hard to imagine the administration was unaware of this prior to July 23. However, on that date Dr. Kniewel wrote in an email canceling graduation, “We have learned that a group of seniors may have been exposed to COVID.” No additional reasoning was shared. I subsequently reached out to Dr. Kniewel for further explanation, in which she indicated that there were concerns over Department of Health guidelines. While she was compassionate and sympathetic on our phone call, it remains unclear to me whether the final decision was made by the DOH or the school.
While I understand the decision cannot be made as a community, I was disappointed by the administration’s failure to gather any feedback before a final decision. The administration initially failed to explain why this instance was any different than potential exposures in everyday life. I soon learned that everyone in the “group of seniors” suspected of being exposed all tested negative. The individual thought to have exposed the seniors was asymptomatic and repeatedly tested negative after a single positive rapid test (which are known to be less accurate). Multiple physicians have confirmed to me that this strongly indicates a false positive. This fault in logic was repeatedly raised to Dr. Kniewel, who refused to make any attempt to genuinely address it past DOH guidelines. This lack of transparency coupled with the high likelihood of a false positive makes one question the administration’s seriousness about holding an in-person graduation in the first place.
In the end, our graduation will be a recorded video. The district couldn’t muster a drive-through or even a live virtual ceremony. Edgemont had the opportunity to excel and safely have a meaningful graduation for the class of 2020. It looks like the high school administration wanted to do just that. However, the district administration decided to settle for something even less than mediocrity.
Kion Yaghoobzadeh
Thomas Lane
NOTE: A representative at the New York State Department of Health confirmed with the Inquirer that an Edgemont community member who was a not a student had tested positive for the virus. The representative said there was no information to indicate the test was a false positive. The final decision to cancel was made by school district officials.
