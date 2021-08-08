I have always found it strange explaining to people where I am from: Edgemont, though that’s just a school district in the town of Greenburgh, and if you write to me, address it to Scarsdale.
I also have some complexes. Those familiar with the area associate Edgemont and Scarsdale with wealthy — and largely white — people, whereas the demographics of the town are different. There is nuance, though, and diversity in Edgemont is to be celebrated.
For some time, I was embarrassed and shirked responsibility for my privilege by saying I was from Greenburgh, rather than Edgemont or Scarsdale.
Now, I am grateful for being from all of these places. I had friends at Scarsdale High School with whom I trained for track and field. The opportunity to attend Edgemont schools was extraordinary. I followed in my brother’s footsteps by working at Greenburgh camps, meeting incredible people and learning invaluable lessons.
We are living in a time of great divide and inequality. I believe the initiative to incorporate Edgemont and separate it from the town of Greenburgh is misguided and harmful to all involved.
We are lucky to be from New York. The public schools offer immense opportunities. Political discourse is relatively civil. There are people from almost every country on earth.
I am now a teacher in the Mississippi Delta, and I love it. There is a rich artistic and musical culture here, and some excellent schools. Many of them, though, maintain a noticeable segregation along racial lines. In the area where I work, any white family with enough money will pay for their children to go to private segregation academies. In the public schools, almost all the students are Black.
The sad reality is public schools are underserved and the students in the private schools are being deprived of an empathic and cultural awareness.
Segregating Edgemont from the town of Greenburgh — creating an exclusive rather than inclusive community — is the last thing we need.
The Edgemont 2021 website notes that, “Edgemont now pays 26% of the unincorporated area’s taxes but represents just 16% of its population.” Good. Leave it like that.
We need to become more connected. The best thing for Edgemont would be for Greenburgh to integrate the school districts and connect kids with people of different backgrounds.
To the group that wants to incorporate Edgemont: Stop. Donate money to attorneys trying to help migrant children rather than those managing litigation with the town of Greenburgh.
Build more public housing. According to the Edgemont 2021 website, “No state or federal law mandates that a municipality maintain a minimum number of affordable housing units.” Whether or not that is accurate, the lack of current public housing is not something to which Edgemont need aspire; affordable housing would enhance the Edgemont community, while incorporation would not.
Overall, just be inclusive. The world is a difficult place. Our role in the struggle is not to build walls and isolate ourselves within our privilege. Our role is to pay it forward so that others can enjoy the same protections we do.
Stop the incorporation. Give back.
Zach Borenstein
Leland, Mississippi
Edgemont High School, Class of 2007
Former intern for The Scarsdale Inquirer
