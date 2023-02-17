It is simple. On Feb. 8, 2023, the Greenburgh Town Board passed a one-page, one-paragraph resolution calling for all of Unincorporated Greenburgh — essentially Edgemont, Hartsdale, Fairview — to vote on any petition filed by Edgemont residents to incorporate Edgemont. For some reason, presumably sloppiness, last week’s editorial in The Scarsdale Inquirer condemning the resolution (“Self-determination matters”) mischaracterized the prospective voters, claiming instead that the resolution would “expand the reach of an incorporation referendum to all voters in Greenburgh,”allowing residents “in both the incorporated villages and unincorporated sections” to decide on Edgemont’s incorporation.
This is the actual language of the resolution: “NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Town Board of the Town of Greenburgh hereby requests that the New York State Legislature amend Article Two of NYS Village Law to extend the qualifications of voters on a petition for incorporation to include those in the entire territory of Unincorporated Greenburgh.”
Not particularly difficult language to understand, and not easy to misread.
Whether you agree with the resolution or not, we should expect an editorial discussing — and condemning — it based on who would get to vote to get its facts right.
When I have submitted letters to the editor of the Inquirer, they have been subjected to repeated fact checks. Sometimes I have had to provide the same information more than once to establish my facts were correct. Apparently no similar exercise is performed with respect to the Inquirer’s own editorials. And obviously the mistaken version in the editorial presents a far more egregious change than the actual one. I do not think those favoring the actual resolution would support the fictional one.
The Inquirer staff needs to do better, and should be carefully checking its own facts, not just those it finds inconvenient in letters to the editor.
The Edgemont Incorporation Committee is now quoting the editorial and spreading the misinformation about the people in the villages being allowed to vote if the resolution passes on Facebook and on its website. The EIC must also be able to read and understand the resolution. Yet they made no effort to correct the language in the editorial.
Editors Note:The editorial titled “Self-determination matters” in the Feb. 10 Inquirer erroneously stated the range covered in the resolution passed by the Greenburgh Town Board. The resolution pertains only to the unincorporated areas of Greenburgh, not the villages. The Inquirer regrets the error. The editorial is updated at scarsdalenews.com.
