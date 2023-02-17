It is simple. On Feb. 8, 2023, the Greenburgh Town Board passed a one-page, one-paragraph resolution calling for all of Unincorporated Greenburgh — essentially Edgemont, Hartsdale, Fairview — to vote on any petition filed by Edgemont residents to incorporate Edgemont. For some reason, presumably sloppiness, last week’s editorial in The Scarsdale Inquirer condemning the resolution (“Self-determination matters”) mischaracterized the prospective voters, claiming instead that the resolution would expand the reach of an incorporation referendum to all voters in Greenburgh,”allowing residents “in both the incorporated villages and unincorporated sections” to decide on Edgemont’s incorporation.

This is the actual language of the resolution: “NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Town Board of the Town of Greenburgh hereby requests that the New York State Legislature amend Article Two of NYS Village Law to extend the qualifications of voters on a petition for incorporation to include those in the entire territory of Unincorporated Greenburgh.”

