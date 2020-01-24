Thank you Scarsdale Inquirer journalists and editor for including diverse views in your reporting about Freightway redevelopment and in the Letters to the Editor section.
I commend all Scarsdale residents who have taken responsibility in getting involved in municipal matters. Hundreds of us are asking for transparency and accountability from the Scarsdale Village Board in how it is managing Freightway, one of the largest development projects in Scarsdale’s history.
I also commend the resident who in her Letter to the Editor [“When hidden agendas get in the way of open mindedness,” Dec. 20] wrote about the local political party, the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party (SCNPP). Her husband and she are active members of this party’s closed-door nominating committees, which select candidates for the village and school boards, while being prohibited from asking candidates any questions about their expertise, ethics or experience.
In its more than 100 years of history, not once has the SCNPP nominated a person of color to run for the board of trustees.
My love of and commitment to democracy, volunteerism and inclusive diversity come from living, working, studying and traveling in 75 countries. I am one of 15 children. Learning to work with different people, while not always easy, has been in my DNA, possibly even before I was conceived. My Texas-born father, may he rest in peace, landed with the Normandy forces, fought valiantly at Omaha Beach, and served our country with distinction after War II, even while being discriminated against by his fellow American soldiers for being of Mexican heritage.
My Mexican-born mother worked every hour that God gave her, in and out of our home, while pushing us to attain educational achievements unavailable to my parents.
Starting in elementary school, I worked menial jobs to help contribute to our household budget. I held multiple jobs to help finance my college and graduate school degrees. Since the late ’90s, I have enjoyed running my own business, analyzing risks in capital markets and financial institutions, internationally.
My story is not unique. I continually meet people in Scarsdale who have earned their way here through great sacrifice and grit. We are united by our dreams of success and, above all, by our aspiration that our children receive a world-class education. On a daily basis we contribute to the fabric of Scarsdale by working and paying taxes, volunteering in local organizations and, sometimes, both. Scarsdale belongs to all of us equally.
Our cultural and professional heterogeneity means that we ask heartfelt questions in different styles. Scarsdale residents need not be forced into a whale-boned corset of public civility, particularly when thrust upon by those whose actual practice of civility involves besmirching residents behind closed doors. Scarsdale residents know we should respect village board members; equally, they owe us respect by answering our questions, most of which remain unanswered. Please make sure to add your name to the petition, http://bit.ly/2sDuMGO, signed by almost 800 Scarsdale residents and merchants and send your feedback to the mayor and board of trustees at http://bit.ly/37mNBOc by the deadline, Feb. 9.
MAYRA KIRKENDALL-RODRÍGUEZ
Fox Meadow Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.