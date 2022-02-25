Fresh from losing the burden of representing pro-Israel constituents in Riverdale due to the successful gerrymandering of his district by state Democrats, Congressman Jamaal Bowman conveniently switched his position by rejecting the bipartisan HR 2748 Israel Relations Normalization Act and Abraham Accords. This bill, which only days before he had co-sponsored, is designed to demonstrate support for the U.S.-supported peace treaties negotiated between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and early steps toward normalization with Sudan. Many more countries are likely to follow suit.
Rep. Bowman’s stated rationale is his newly found concern over the Western Sahara (anyone remember this topic in 2020 when he ran for office?) and concern that peace between Israel and Arab neighbors is bad for Palestinian Arabs. Huh? Peace is bad for Palestinians? The convenient redistricting has allowed our congressman to show his true colors.
WARREN BREAKSTONE
Highland Way
