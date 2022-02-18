After reading the Inquirer article about skyrocketing energy bills [“Residents concerned about skyrocketing energy bills,” Feb. 11], I was glad my husband and I switched from gas heat to geothermal. The installation of our new geothermal system was completed in February 2020 just in time for the start of COVID. Because of the pandemic we spend more time at home so we heated our house on average six degrees more than before. Despite the higher usage, we have not noticed any large increase in our energy bills.
Out of curiosity, I calculated what my pre-geothermal December 2019 gas charges would have been by using the higher January 2022 gas rates. The findings: we would have paid over $100 more for gas. I cannot imagine what the increase in our energy bill would have been if I accounted for the extra heating we used due to COVID.
However, we did not select geothermal for its cost savings. Instead we chose it to reduce air pollution and to replace our aging heating and cooling equipment. We were particularly motivated to reclaim the land where our two large A/C units once stood.
The nice thing about geothermal is the two heat pumps in our basement have replaced our gas boiler for heating and our two A/C units for cooling. The humidifier for our heating system was also removed as geothermal heat does not dry out the air. Basically, we have less equipment to maintain, which is also a cost saving.
The Inquirer article also mentioned the difficulty of heating an older house with its leaky windows and poor insulation. I sympathize since that is the description of our house too. I have found wearing Merino wool helps as it can be worn directly next to the skin without being itchy. For me wool is magical as it warms unlike any other material. Layering wool garments helps me to be just the right temperature despite drafty windows and a poorly insulated house.
Elaine Weir
Brewster Road
