Before the COVID-19 crisis hit, my family’s shopping patterns were driven primarily by price and convenience. When we needed anything — from cleaning products to fresh produce — big companies with big resources could accommodate instantly and inexpensively with a simple click.
With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, everything has changed. Huge retailers cannot keep up with demand, and even basic items like toilet paper are sold out online. Items that were advertised for same-day delivery are “Currently Unavailable.” Food delivery services are struggling to keep up with demand, and senior citizens are forced to put themselves at risk by going to stores to purchase basic needs.
Sometimes it takes a crisis to change one’s perspective. I have always focused on getting the best price and quickest delivery, but I have started to rethink the idea. The amount of customer support I have seen from small businesses in Scarsdale is astonishing.
Small grocers are working overtime to fulfill phone and email orders for customers and provide curbside pickup. Restaurants continue to offer prepared meals for pickup and delivery. Most of the time, you don’t even have to get out of your car — simply open your trunk and a hard-working essential worker will put your preordered items inside.
Small pharmacies regularly get stock of essential items like thermometers, painkillers or cleaning supplies while bigger stores are out of stock. Small gyms and personal trainers are working hard to provide live online classes so clients can stay healthy during quarantine. Scarsdale boutiques that offer online shopping are donating part of their profit to meaningful local causes. Beauty salons are offering free online tutorials and doorstep delivery of hair care products.
Many small businesses have been fighting for survival for a long time. Although many people try to support their local economy, studies show that consumers generally choose convenience and price over loyalty. This mindset is potentially damaging to small businesses that are not only working hard for a much lower profit margin but are also helping the economy in ways customers often don’t realize. They are innovative, they can make fast decisions, and small businesses make up 60% of our nation’s employment.
In the current climate of high demand and limited supply, small businesses have come through with inventory, convenience and, most importantly, a desire to help local residents. Most big businesses are trying to serve customers, but with an entire nation competing for products online and vying for limited delivery slots, it’s virtually impossible to accommodate everyone. Fortunately, small local businesses have stepped up to save the day.
We are all eagerly waiting for this pandemic to be over so life can go back to normal. But for many businesses, life may never return to normal. For others who are able to survive or thrive during these hard times, a return to business as usual may be slowed as customers gradually return to old shopping habits.
If this pandemic crisis has proven anything, it’s that our community must think of the big picture and support local businesses. Our small businesses are there for us when we need them, and we must be there for them when they need us.
Ben Assa
SHS class of ’21
Garden Road
(0) comments
