The following letter to village officials is edited and reprinted at the writer’s request.
Dear Mayor Veron and Board of Trustees,
I awoke this morning to the deafening sound of gas-powered leaf blowers in my neighbor’s yard, less than 15 feet from my bedroom window. I was struck by the bitter irony that a two-week U.N. conference of world leaders began yesterday in Glasgow to talk about preventing climate disasters. This conference is focused on how the world can avert devastating results, including catastrophic floods, wildfires and heat waves that will destroy entire communities, and yield extinction of animals and potential geopolitical chaos.
The two-stroke gas-powered leaf blowers, with their deafening surging swarm, are wreaking environmental destruction right here in Scarsdale. As I block my ears and shut my windows, I don’t have to wonder why the U.S. is among the world’s biggest polluters per capita.
Twelve percent of all U.S. emissions are from lawn care equipment. We have all seen the data equating one hour of gas leaf blower use to driving a Toyota Camry 1,100 miles. These inefficient two-stroke engines mix oil and gas in the combustion process, spewing these fuels, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, benzene, toluene, formaldehyde and other highly toxic and carcinogenic emissions at hurricane speed onto the lawns where children and pets play. The particulate emissions blowers produce are dispersed in the air and remain suspended there for many hours so that passersby and neighbors have no choice but to breathe the filth these machines are creating.
The moment is existential and it is now. We must think globally and act locally — we need a full ban on gas blowers.
California has banned them and so have several neighboring Westchester communities. Rye was slated to hear public comment this week on a proposal to fully ban blowers (effective 2023).
And on this otherwise beautiful Sunday morning, the gas leaf blowers move from lawn to lawn, up and down and across the street from one property to the next. I know that the stench of gasoline and the particulates they blow everywhere mean death — cardiovascular, pulmonary and carcinogen-mediated — especially to the landscape crews operating them. I urge the workers to wear a respiratory mask and ear protection. But their ill health, like the poorer communities and countries that the U.N. conference leaders know will bear the largest brunt of our planet’s looming environmental climate disaster, has been socially determined. The leaf blower ban is an environmental justice issue as much as an environmental health issue.
What happened to our weekend “quiet days”? Is there a code enforcement officer patrolling on the weekends (or the weekdays during this past summer)? My ears and eyes tell me that the change in code really doesn’t seem to be working. The angry letters to The Scarsdale Inquirer from Scarsdale residents over the summer seem to validate this observation.
Scarsdale needs to do its part to help avert climate devastation. Let’s be part of the solution. A full ban of gas-powered blowers will be much simpler and easier to comply with, and is clearly overdue from an environmental and health standpoint.
DARLENE LeFRANCOIS-HABER, M.D.
Nelson Road
