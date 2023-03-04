We have the recipe but not all the ingredients. People need to know that kindness is the most important thing to keep this world working. Our fuel is kindness so let’s put it in. Sometimes in life people are mean and we need to know more people can be kind. Kindness is free and we should all buy it.

It would be best if you always were kind because kindness helps everyone, it makes the world a better place, kindness feels good and, most of all, makes you a better person. It makes the world a better place because you can help someone sad, increase love, and change world problems. When you’re nice, your chance of getting the same kindness in return is 100%.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.