We have the recipe but not all the ingredients. People need to know that kindness is the most important thing to keep this world working. Our fuel is kindness so let’s put it in. Sometimes in life people are mean and we need to know more people can be kind. Kindness is free and we should all buy it.
It would be best if you always were kind because kindness helps everyone, it makes the world a better place, kindness feels good and, most of all, makes you a better person. It makes the world a better place because you can help someone sad, increase love, and change world problems. When you’re nice, your chance of getting the same kindness in return is 100%.
Once when I was in kindergarten, I had to move to Scarsdale. After that, I spent two years at Greenacres and then I moved to Edgewood. During those times, people made sure that I was welcome. They were kind to me. That touched right in my heart! If people can do that to me, I can definitely do that to people around me and turn the world.
It would help if you always were kind because kindness feels good. I will show you how. One time I saw someone who was sad. I had found a crystal ball I would keep for myself but I wanted to help that person, I decided to give the person that crystal. They said “are you for real” because they couldn’t believe I would give away something valuable. Doing that act of kindness touched me in my heart and touched them in their heart too! We both felt really good.
Doing something nice is awesome. If being kind to others makes you happy, imagine how it feels to be that person receiving the kindness! How do you feel when you are kind? What does it make you feel? Being kind makes me happy.
Other people should care about kindness because it can affect you. If you are mean, your life can go in a negative direction. I realize that kindness can be found everywhere. Our job and duty is to keep looking for it and letting it shine through. It will make this world kind. Take the right path. So talk to the new kid. Be kind. Love, not hate. Don’t pick a fight. Pick kindness.
5th grader at Edgewood School
