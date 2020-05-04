With all due respect, and I do respect Diane Greenwald, I wish she had not mixed the well-deserved praise to our first responders with her “divisive fear mongering” attack on the Voters Choice Party (VCP) [“Petition misses the mark,” April 24].
I agree that our trustees are doing their best to represent our entire community, and therefore they have properly encouraged dialogue, which can lead to tough questions and differences of opinion. While I don’t like the designation of VCP as a “party,” they are as nonpartisan as the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party. There was also a recent Citizens Nominating Committee election with no choices on the ballot, not the way our highly vaunted nonpartisan system is supposed to work. Further, previous challenges of the Ryan reval, and more current consultant and legal service contracts, merit serious thoughtfulness of how well our governance and oversight process performs.
There is nothing in the VCP petition suggesting village employee layoffs as an option. There is a challenge to tighten up overtime practices, which do not have a perfect history, especially when potentially used at end-of-career to inflate pensions. Yes, there is a challenge to forego automatic raises, a common practice in tough times, especially when many Scarsdale taxpayers will have significant reductions in income in the next year or two. Yes, we are lucky to live in this wonderful community, but I lament the significant number of Scarsdale citizens and well-respected volunteers who felt they had to leave Scarsdale because of the high taxes.
Thankfully, we do have trustees who are respectfully listening to all our citizens.
MICHAEL OTTEN
Stonehouse Road
