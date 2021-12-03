As a parent of a fourth grader this was our first full season in the Scarsdale Youth Football (SYF) program, and it sure was a memorable one. After an undefeated season and a league championship win, I couldn’t have imagined a better end to the year … and then we attended our very first Scarsdale Raider Youth Football dinner. It was a magical night. On Nov. 18, 200 Scarsdale parents, coaches and players from third to eighth grade in the youth football program gathered at Mulino’s at Lake Isle to celebrate and acknowledge each player and coach that dedicated their time to SYF this year.
Surrounded by all of their teammates and each one of them dressed in Raider maroon and white, every child was recognized by being called up to the podium to resounding applause. It is hard to describe the loud and enthusiastic cheers each child received when his or her name was called. And what I quickly realized was that it wasn’t coming from the parents as one would expect. It was their teammates, and even more surprising, it was from the players on the other two teams. Younger, older, it didn’t matter. They had all stepped onto the football field with the Raider jersey on.
The commitment that takes was being recognized by all those that did the same this season and represented Scarsdale. A camaraderie that can only be built on the football field. Witnessing this, I was both so proud and so happy that I decided to sign my son up for the Scarsdale Youth tackle program. There truly is nothing else like it.
In addition to the kids, each volunteer coach was recognized, many of whom have no children in the program but who had played themselves or had kids play Scarsdale Youth Football. These coaches spend countless hours teaching, coaching and mentoring the players because they want to give back to Scarsdale and a program that gave them so much.
The night’s emcee was none other than Rippy Philipps, who has been at the helm of the Scarsdale program for over 25 years. The respect shown to him by the kids was only reserved for those that have truly impacted their lives.
The evening was capped off with a fun raffle where the kids each won at least one donated gift from many of the parents, which included footballs, Raider gear and even a signed Saquon Barkley photo.
I am so glad that we (and I say we, because it truly is a family) were a part of such an impressive football program this year and part of this special event. To say we are counting down the days to the 2022 season kickoff would be an understatement. We hope more families will join us.
JESSICA ANFANG
Meadow Road
