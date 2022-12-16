In the past few months, we have been severely inconvenienced and plagued by the invasive sounds of digging and drilling that reverberate throughout our streets. The construction and disturbance have no end in sight as there are currently no time limits in Scarsdale’s building code for excavation.
In particular, the noise is a result of a new build at 16 Myrtledale Road, where a large rock is being excavated for a full-size 9-foot-high basement. The pre-existing house had no basement as do most of the homes on this street, and in hindsight the plans should have been reviewed and rejected. The digging started in mid-September for two weeks, but the developer completely underestimated the job and made little headway. A few weeks later he switched to drilling first before trying to excavate, which is significantly louder and produces a more constant noise.
