I am writing as a customer of ShopRite in the Town of Greenburgh on Central Avenue.
Due to coronavirus, they have suspended [return] bottle collections, though they continue to collect nickel deposits.
I am aware that DeCicco’s in Scarsdale still accepts bottle returns [via touchless machines]. But I am a customer of ShopRite. This has been in effect for weeks, and they still collect deposits, though not returns.
EDDIE JACHEMCYK
Lynwood Road
