I urge Scarsdale and Mamaroneck Strip residents to vote Yes on the proposed 2022-23 Scarsdale Schools Budget. Voting is at the Scarsdale Middle School next Tuesday, May 17. Here are my top 10 reasons why I support the budget:
10) The budget would preserve Scarsdale’s existing curricular program — grounded in small elementary school class sizes, the middle school house system, and a diversity of stimulating courses in the high school.
9) Important budget adds include: a teacher to help roll out a new math curriculum in the elementary schools; a sixth grade computer programming teacher that would allow Scarsdale sixth graders to have an enhanced, five-days-a-week computer technology quarterly; and an additional psychologist and social worker in each of SMS and SHS to address students’ mental health needs.
8) Scarsdale schools’ enriching extracurricular programs would be sustained by the budget.
7) The year-over-year budget increase of 3.85% associated with the proposed Scarsdale schools budget — associated with year-over-year tax rate growth of a lower 2.43% for Scarsdale and 3.68% for Mamaroneck strip — is relatively modest by historical standards. The 40-year annual average for year-over-year budget growth in the Scarsdale School District budgets from the 1982-83 budget through the 2021-22 budget, for example, is 5.22%. Indeed, there were calls for certain additional items to be added to the district budget, but the school board was cognizant of containing taxes.
6) It was a unanimous school board vote that approved the proposed budget, with robust statements of support from the school board trustees after a number of meetings and after receiving community input. The proposed budget is also supported by the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale, Scarsdale’s Parent Teacher Council executive committee, and the executive committees of the PTAs at each of Scarsdale’s seven schools.
5) Voting for the Scarsdale schools’ budget is a good investment not only in our children but also for our pocketbooks. A strong majority vote approving the budget would be good for Scarsdale and Mamaroneck strip home values.
4) A substantial Yes vote is important support for Interim Superintendent Drew Patrick as he works to move the district forward after a difficult stretch.
3) A large turnout and a large Yes vote would support Scarsdale teachers who work so hard to help our children reach their potential.
2) Scarsdale schools have relied on community support over decades. Let’s continue to help our schools help our kids with our votes next Tuesday.
1) If not you, then who? It takes a village and every vote counts. It’s a short drive to the middle school to vote on Tuesday.
Please vote Yes, and vote for SBNC nominees Colleen Brown, Suzie Hahn Pascutti and Ron Schulhof, next Tuesday, May 17, at SMS, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
DAVID FENIGSTEIN
Executive Committee member
Coalition for Scarsdale Schools
