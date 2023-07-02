The Scarsdale Inquirer published an editorial [“Bills on her desk,” June 16] urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill sponsored by Assembly Member Amy Paulin that would change the dates of town and some county elections to even years (to coincide with presidential and governor election dates). Although this legislation would increase voter turnout —which is good — there are reasons why the legislation should be vetoed.

The legislation exempts village elections, which will continue to be held in March. Why are towns being treated differently than villages? The legislation exempts school district elections, which are held in May. The Greenville and all other paid fire districts will continue to be allowed to hold their elections in December, right before Christmas when most people aren’t paying much attention. School bond referendums will continue to be held in winter or springtime when most people don’t vote.

