The Scarsdale Inquirer published an editorial [“Bills on her desk,” June 16] urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill sponsored by Assembly Member Amy Paulin that would change the dates of town and some county elections to even years (to coincide with presidential and governor election dates). Although this legislation would increase voter turnout —which is good — there are reasons why the legislation should be vetoed.
The legislation exempts village elections, which will continue to be held in March. Why are towns being treated differently than villages? The legislation exempts school district elections, which are held in May. The Greenville and all other paid fire districts will continue to be allowed to hold their elections in December, right before Christmas when most people aren’t paying much attention. School bond referendums will continue to be held in winter or springtime when most people don’t vote.
Why did the legislation, if it is so good, exempt villages, schools, fire districts, some county and state judicial races from holding their elections in presidential and governor election years?
Another reason the legislation should be vetoed: during presidential election years many voters do not split their ticket. If there were an election for president, senator, congressional seats, State Senate and Assembly, State Supreme Court and town races all on the same ballot, it would be much harder for independent candidates to have a chance. We would have fewer competitive elections.
This election change is really an indirect way of suppressing voter participation. It’s something I would have expected “red” states to do — not progressive lawmakers.
There also are fewer newspapers and reporters around who scrutinize local officials. When local elections are held during off years, there is a greater chance the media will focus on the local races. If municipal elections are combined with national elections, local issues might not get the same attention and local races would have to share attention with the more important national and state campaigns.
During presidential years, many college students vote absentee. They are not interested in municipal issues since they live abroad or out of state. They tend to vote for the candidates running on the same ticket as the presidential candidate.
The legislation adopted by the NY Senate and Assembly was not discussed with local officials or the public prior to adoption. Is that the way government should be run? No debate of issues and voting on an important matter without hearing from the public?
Most town officials found out about the legislation only one day before the vote. Earlier this week all town supervisors in Westchester and Putnam counties signed a letter to Gov. Hochul urging her to veto the legislation. At the minimum, there should be some public discussion on the ramifications before she makes a decision.
I hope the governor will veto the legislation and also hope that in the future the NY Senate and Assembly will do a better job of communicating with the public before they cast their votes on important laws that impact local government.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
