A notice of violation was sent to some residents of Old Army Road without my knowledge advising that the property owner who lives near a goat path (old sidewalk) repair the sidewalk. I have spoken to members of the Greenburgh Town Board and have asked that we not change our policy of having the town repair sidewalks that have been damaged. We have always repaired sidewalks in front of homes and must continue to do so.
This year we repaved the Longview Drive sidewalk in Edgemont. Over the years we have repaired the red brick sidewalks in Old Edgemont. Within the past few years we have repaired the sidewalk on Ardsley Road near the Midway Shopping Center. I can go on and on.
