This letter to Assembly member Amy Paulin is reprinted at the writer’s request.
Dear Ms. Paulin,
On Friday, May 27, around 4:45 p.m., my 11-year-old son, Miles Weston, was hit by a car on Post Road in Scarsdale at the corner of Edgewood Road. He was walking his bike, on his way home from playing with friends at Edgewood elementary school. While he was attempting to cross the busy Post Road using the pedestrian-controlled crosswalk signal, one car did not stop. It struck the front tire of his bicycle and his foot grazed one of the car’s tires.
I implore you to help me put pressure on the New York State Department of Transportation to install a traffic light at that intersection, the corner of White Plains Post and Edgewood roads. In addition to the elementary school one block east of the corner, many people cross there to access the cut-through to Windsor Lane as a short-cut to the village and train station. This crosswalk is used by children, caregivers and commuters multiple times a day, and I have heard from many who have experienced near-miss accidents. The crossing guard who works there during school hours fears for her safety every day. Police officers I have spoken with also report being ignored when attempting to direct traffic when the crossing guard is not on duty. This is clearly a genuine issue that needs to be addressed.
Thankfully, my son was not physically hurt, though he has had nightmares and flashbacks of the event. The woman who struck him did stop, but was not apologetic at first, telling him that he “came out of nowhere.” I am absolutely positive that she is beside herself for what happened, and that it was a complete accident; however, that statement is proof positive that it is impossible for motorists to see pedestrians.
The witnesses at the accident told me that Miles has the “reflexes of a ninja.” If he had not pulled his bike back as fast as he did, I shudder to think of what would have happened. I cannot help but think of what could happen if another child or adult is not so quick to react.
Christine Weston
Taunton Road
