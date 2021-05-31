This letter is written to offer high praise for Margaret Soter, a longtime Scarsdale resident who passed away in late 2019. Margaret enthusiastically served in many civic, governmental and political roles within the public square of Westchester County over several decades. Additionally, Margaret was often the first or only woman in these leadership positions. Today we call that being a pioneer.
Margaret served Westchester County through the 1980s and 1990s as its longtime economic development director as well as overseeing the county’s tourism, constituent affairs and industrial development agencies. Few have held so many roles for Westchester County government. Her long service as vice chairwoman of the Westchester Republican Party was all about the inclusive “Big Tent.”
When one Westchester city discouraged a national retail mall developer by threatening to bill them for city sidewalks, Margaret Soter shepherded that developer with warmth and that led to the Westchester Mall.
When MasterCard quietly sought location assistance, Margaret sponsored sidebar meetings that became the MasterCard HQ in Harrison. When Ciba Geigy opened its Tarrytown headquarters it was no accident that they gave Margaret a groundbreaking shovel. Ciba’s top executive tier valued Margaret’s stewardship. Margaret’s skills gave major organizations confidence that Westchester was the best place for them. In 1999, the New York State Economic Development Council gave their very first annual “Chairpersons” award to Margaret.
Margaret gave major organizations confidence that Westchester was the best place for them. Today we call this “soft skills.” These skills earned the attention in 1989 of President George H.W. Bush, who offered Margaret a diplomatic role in his State Department. Earlier in 1984, Margaret was a moderate pro-choice female candidate for Congress whose nomination was unjustly denied for a male right-wing conservative who then lost to a moderate pro-choice female candidate for Congress named Nita Lowey. How ironic. Like many women, Margaret navigated a world in which women were marginalized and denied earned roles.
This letter will end with a humorous analogy: A main character in the popular TV series Lou Grant was “Mrs. Pynchon” whose warm and gracious but determined personality represented the highest values in decency, civics and leadership. Mrs. Pynchon was modeled after the courageous Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham. Margaret was all of Mrs. Pynchon and Katharine Graham and that is the highest compliment to offer.
Terence Masterson
Amherst, Massachusetts
