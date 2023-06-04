A May 27 email from the Edgemont Incorporation Committee to the community requested a letter writing campaign to our state legislators opposing changes to New York State Village Law regarding incorporation. The title of the missive says “URGENT: The State is considering changes to village incorporation law that would give Supervisor Feiner *more* power.” However, there is nothing in past, current or proposed legislation that gives power to the Greenburgh town supervisor to affect a valid incorporation petition.

The EIC accuses the town of “once again trying to push through last-minute changes to NY Village Law, to prevent us from having the opportunity to decide for ourselves how we will be governed.” Attempts to update Village Law have been proposed in each legislative session since 2016, thus a continued push for change is not a “last-minute” effort.

