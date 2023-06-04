A May 27 email from the Edgemont Incorporation Committee to the community requested a letter writing campaign to our state legislators opposing changes to New York State Village Law regarding incorporation. The title of the missive says “URGENT: The State is considering changes to village incorporation law that would give Supervisor Feiner *more* power.” However, there is nothing in past, current or proposed legislation that gives power to the Greenburgh town supervisor to affect a valid incorporation petition.
The EIC accuses the town of “once again trying to push through last-minute changes to NY Village Law, to prevent us from having the opportunity to decide for ourselves how we will be governed.” Attempts to update Village Law have been proposed in each legislative session since 2016, thus a continued push for change is not a “last-minute” effort.
The EIC email proceeds to say “the purpose of the Village Law is to protect smaller areas of a large town that do not have the voting power to protect themselves in the political process.” However, the purpose of incorporation law is to allow formation of a government with the authority to provide municipal services.
The EIC then states, “We have zero control today over important issues such as how land is used … which is instead decided by Town officials we have no effective power to elect or remove.” While Edgemont does not constitute the majority of the electorate, a well-organized campaign to elect your candidates of choice is the time-honored democratic way of changing elected officials. Furthermore, Edgemont residents are active participants on the town boards and commissions, including the current chairman of the Planning Board.
Next, the EIC message says, “If the Town is comfortable with a derelict Central Avenue … there is nothing we can do about it but complain and be ignored.” Why not volunteer time and effort by participating in the government to identify tenants for the vacant properties?
This is followed by, “The Town’s land use negligence and malfeasance results in massive litigation settlements.” Has the EIC forgotten that some of those lawsuits were directly due to opposition by some in the Edgemont community to the proposed developments? The town did exactly as those members of the Edgemont community wanted, and now we are paying for it.
To say that “the Town would have no reason to pay attention to us” implies that the town government ignores the needs of the Edgemont community. The needs of all sections of the town must be managed within the budgetary constraints of the town. There are unfulfilled needs throughout the town, not just in Edgemont.
Edgemont receives all of the services and benefits of the town. It would be a shame if the residents of Edgemont were to ignore the excellent services and benefits that they currently receive as part of this wonderful community because of marketing messages from the small segment who are dissatisfied with our current government.
