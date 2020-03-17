Justin Arest and I served together on the village board. Based on my experience working with him, I don’t know anyone more committed to serving as village trustee. The dedication he has shown during his first term as trustee has been exemplary. Time and again he has been willing to spend considerable time and effort to thoroughly think through the issues, and to weigh the alternatives that are commonly presented by matters that come before the board. He diligently researches information that helps to understand matters before the board, and he is generous in sharing what he learns with his colleagues. He listens carefully to his fellow board members in an effort to understand their points of view, which may differ from his own on a particular matter. On more than one occasion, his in-depth approach to analyzing an issue impressed his colleagues enough to cause them to agree with his proposed resolution and course of action. There have also been occasions in which he has been persuaded by his colleagues to change his original position on an issue when they have explained the reasons for their position.
As chair of the board’s Personnel Committee, Justin educated himself on the mission of the village boards and councils for which volunteers were sought. He then carefully reviewed applications for those positions and reached out to other board members for their opinions on applicants who they knew. This experience has given him invaluable knowledge about both the needs of the boards and councils that provide recommendations to the village board and the qualities of volunteers that would be most useful in fulfilling the mission of those bodies. Justin also became a student of the village code, asking questions to clarify his understanding of its provisions and thus deepening his understanding of the workings of our village government.
In short, on every relevant level, the qualities Justin brings to his role as a trustee has served the residents of Scarsdale well. Voters are urged to vote for Justin on March 18, and the other candidates on Row B who also share Justin’s commitment to serving the residents of the village of Scarsdale.
DAN HOCHVERT
Woods Lane
