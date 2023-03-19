I am excited to write in support of the candidacy of Sameer Ahuja for village trustee for a second term. I’ve come to know Sameer through his role as liaison to the Technology Advisory Committee (TAC), which I chair. From the get-go, Sameer has been an engaged and dedicated liaison, someone our council has come to view as part of the team.
Sameer supported and encouraged the TAC to seize the moment on at least two critical areas of technology for the village. One was the transition to a managed service provider, and the other was wireless service gaps. Building on a few years of work to evaluate a long-term technology strategy for the village, the TAC has been focused on identifying a permanent managed service provider to handle village technology. Sameer was instrumental in ensuring that the board and the community had the information needed to be comfortable with this shift. He took a balanced view, sharing both benefits and risks. I was impressed by how Sameer was able to support me in representing all of our work in an easy-to-understand presentation of the managed service provider opportunity to the village board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.