I am writing in support of the Citizens Nominating Committee slate of Justin Arest, Sameer Ahuja, Dara Gruenberg and Karen Brew. Scarsdale is lucky to have this group who have each contributed to the civic life of our town in their own way.
In particular, I wanted to share my personal experiences with Karen Brew, whom I have known for almost 10 years. Karen had been Edgewood PTA president and served on Scarsdale Parent Teacher Council, as well as several Scarsdale Middle School PTA committees. I followed her in many similar roles so I knew her reputation as a tireless volunteer even before I actually started working with her on the Executive Committee for the Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund for College. We worked very closely together on that committee, sharing responsibilities for publicity, fundraising and scholarship candidate selection.
