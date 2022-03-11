I write with enthusiasm to support the candidacy of Ken Mazer for village trustee. I have known Ken for approximately 12 years. He and his wife, Melissa, were among the first people my wife, Sali, and I met when we moved to Scarsdale. Since that time, we have become close friends with the Mazers — celebrating milestone birthdays together, organizing playdates with our respective kids, and discussing matters of importance to our families.
Over the years, I have come to know Ken as a thoughtful and conscientious person who listens well and speaks respectfully. During dinners with the Mazers, it has become common for Ken, Melissa, Sali and I to debate matters of politics, economics and current events. At all times, Ken has shown a willingness to assess differing points of view with appropriate care and to find elements of common ground. He is a maestro at engaging in purposeful discussion while steering clear of offense. Undoubtedly, this skill would be put to good use as a village trustee.
I also know Ken to be a devoted member of the Scarsdale community. He has been a member for several years of the Scarsdale Volunteer Fire Department, reflecting his interest in giving back to the Scarsdale community. With one child having graduated from Scarsdale High School and two more currently attending middle school and elementary school, Ken not only has roots here but his ties to Scarsdale will surely last for many years come.
Professionally, Ken is the leader of a global textile business. His work bespeaks both fiscal responsibility and an ability to maintain relationships, as he and his business partner have been co-owners of their business since they founded it in 2005.
In light of his decency, intellect, ties to the community, and his professional skills, I am certain Ken Mazer would make an invaluable contribution as a village trustee, and I wholeheartedly endorse his candidacy.
MICHAEL RAKOWER
School Lane
