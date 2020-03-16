I am writing to express my support for the candidacy of Lena Crandall in the upcoming election for village trustees. She has worked effectively for the betterment of our community for two decades and deserves our support for continuing as a trustee.
I first became acquainted with Lena when I was mayor from 2001 to 2003 when she was a proponent, in village hall and in conversations, for important environmental issues, including protection of our trees and parks. Her intelligent, effective enthusiasm carried forward in leadership and hands-on roles with the Friends of Scarsdale Parks where I watched her as a resident and as the spouse of another enthusiastic FOSP member.
Lena was much more than an advocate; she got her hands dirty on many occasions in FOSP projects and made sure that others worked in unison. She had a practical sense of what could be done as well as an advocate’s approach for what should be done, creating a solid basis for the continuing good works of the Friends of Scarsdale Parks.
More recently, I have worked with Lena when she was the village board’s liaison to Scarsdale’s SAFE Coalition: Children, Families, Community (previously the Scarsdale Coalition on Healthy Relationships). Once again, Lena was an active participant in our activities and brought intelligent judgment and ideas to our deliberations and planning.
Lena Crandall combines intelligence, enthusiasm and persuasiveness in the pursuit of the values of our community and should be re-elected as a trustee.
DAVID KROENLEIN
Brewster Road
